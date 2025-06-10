Financial Council LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Financial Council LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Council LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

