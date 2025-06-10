Streaming Stocks To Consider – June 7th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Spotify Technology are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is delivering digital media—such as movies, TV shows, music or live events—over the internet. These companies typically generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or a hybrid model. Investors in streaming stocks look closely at metrics like subscriber growth, content investment and user engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $141.72. 153,523,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,137,824. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.89. 5,234,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $712.24. 936,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,709. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.29. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $717.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Further Reading