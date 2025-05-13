BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

