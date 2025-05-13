BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUJ opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

