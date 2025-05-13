BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE BNY opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

