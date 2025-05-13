NDVR Inc. Sells 6,899 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NDVR Inc. cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises 20.3% of NDVR Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NDVR Inc. owned 0.06% of HubSpot worth $21,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 9.8%

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $662.12 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,357.73, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $584.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. TD Cowen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.56.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,800. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,562 shares of company stock worth $18,401,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

