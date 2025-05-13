18,584 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 680,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 829,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIP opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -8,600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

