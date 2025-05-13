Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 6,188 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 0.7% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $192.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 711.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $191.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Get Our Latest Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,573 shares of company stock worth $30,407,073. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.