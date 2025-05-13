FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14, Zacks reports. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. FOX has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

