BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1712 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.