OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 618,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,109,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 3.3%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $535.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

