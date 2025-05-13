Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.51), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million.
Energy Services of America Stock Performance
Shares of ESOA opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.
Energy Services of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Services of America
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
