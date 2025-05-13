Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bone Biologics Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:BBLG opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

