Numerai GP LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,018 shares during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle comprises 1.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,489,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,202,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,822 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,433,000. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 540,491 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

ATAT opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. Research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

