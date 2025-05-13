OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 6,556 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $119,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.84.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

