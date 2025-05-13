Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 12th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Target, SEA, and Arista Networks are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, producing or distributing media and leisure content—such as films, television series, streaming services, video games, music and live events. Their performance depends on factors like box-office receipts, subscriber growth, advertising revenue and the popularity of franchises or content libraries. Investors evaluate metrics such as viewership numbers, licensing agreements and content budgets to assess future earnings potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $8.02 on Monday, hitting $133.35. 15,427,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,204,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $318.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,429,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,843. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,069. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 956.60 and a beta of 1.70. SEA has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $5.59 on Monday, reaching $92.11. 5,175,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,268,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

