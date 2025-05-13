Energy Web Token Price Tops $1.05 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $63.54 million and $197,325.14 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 82,361,508 coins and its circulating supply is 60,483,787 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

