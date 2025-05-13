Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius acquired 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,118. This represents a 97.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

