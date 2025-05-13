Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.
Ainos Price Performance
Shares of AIMD opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ainos has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.
About Ainos
