insurance (INSURANCE) Price Hits $40.41 on Major Exchanges

insurance (INSURANCE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One insurance token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.41 or 0.00038955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, insurance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. insurance has a total market capitalization of $755.70 million and approximately $12,479.99 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

insurance

insurance Token Profile

insurance launched on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official website for insurance is insurance.game. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 40.08132078 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $21,183.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade insurance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

