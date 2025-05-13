MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,056 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $81,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $207.03 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.37.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

