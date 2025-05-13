BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 2.9%

BST stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $398,037.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,912.92. This trade represents a 32.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

