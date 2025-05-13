Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 631,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 239,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after buying an additional 72,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

