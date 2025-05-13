Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 725 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $184.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

