Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Omeros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMER

Omeros Trading Down 38.5%

OMER opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Omeros has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $221.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Omeros by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.