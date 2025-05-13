Leerink Partners Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Leerink Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.39 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 43.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

