Needham Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,194 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of SuRo Capital worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSSS. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 8,025.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SuRo Capital

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 16,500 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,259.94. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $131.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.62.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 801.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SSSS shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

