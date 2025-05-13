New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,750 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after buying an additional 3,947,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,231,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,007 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.04.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

