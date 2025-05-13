Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2909 dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

