Investment Management Corp of Ontario Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Xylem were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.39. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

