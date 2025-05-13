Millennium Management LLC Has $189.55 Million Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,727,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $189,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

