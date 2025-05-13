Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $119.16 Million Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $119,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

ULS opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

ULS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $492,105. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $712,064. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

