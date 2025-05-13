Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 11,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.93 per share, for a total transaction of $974,571.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

