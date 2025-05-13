New England Asset Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,630 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

