Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 918 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,424,000 after acquiring an additional 510,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,691,000 after acquiring an additional 289,514 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $257.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.