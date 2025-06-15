Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Destiny Tech100 were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXYZ opened at $39.32 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.