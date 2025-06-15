Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

