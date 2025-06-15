Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Onestream were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Onestream during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Onestream by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $27.51 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. Onestream’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OS shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Onestream in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Onestream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

In other Onestream news, major shareholder Craig Colby sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $177,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,743.55. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,239.44. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,973 shares of company stock worth $2,901,508. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

