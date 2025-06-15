Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells 26,394 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Erica Schultz sold 26,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $329,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,325. The trade was a 22.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amplitude Stock Down 6.7%
NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.56.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,951,000 after purchasing an additional 447,277 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,850,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
