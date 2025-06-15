Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) SVP Sells $283,968.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ICE opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $180.89.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.