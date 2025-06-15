Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $1.46 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

