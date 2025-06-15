Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Sells $1,147,835.40 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) VP Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,835.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 517,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,808.05. This trade represents a 28.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

