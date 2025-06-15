Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average volume of 4,512 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price target on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontline Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Frontline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Frontline by 59.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Frontline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. Frontline has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $427.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

