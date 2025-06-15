Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 21,077 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -250.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Repligen Company Profile



Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

