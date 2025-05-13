Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160,273 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after buying an additional 440,231 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after buying an additional 1,624,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after buying an additional 156,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,982,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 377,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 8.3%

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.