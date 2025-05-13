Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $105.02 Million Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,698 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.02% of PTC Therapeutics worth $105,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,993,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 736,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 381,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 361,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,804 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $136,666.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,425.16. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $44,037.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,444.20. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,305 shares of company stock worth $1,682,755 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

PTCT opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.52.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

