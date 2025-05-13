CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,109 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of CSX by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,356,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,420,000 after purchasing an additional 180,467 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $16,008,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 112,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in CSX by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 49,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CSX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,976,000 after acquiring an additional 473,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

CSX Stock Up 5.5%

CSX stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

