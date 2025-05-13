Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Cencora worth $82,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Cencora Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of COR opened at $278.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.87.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.