Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of StoneX Group worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in StoneX Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.63.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $695,439.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,265,788.04. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,417 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $309,477.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,019,667 shares in the company, valued at $92,351,240.19. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,457 shares of company stock worth $10,065,594. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

