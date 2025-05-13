Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $79,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $560,918,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE TRV opened at $268.08 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $273.08. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

